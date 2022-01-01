WWE Day 1 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Day 1 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJanuary 2, 2022
Day 1 proved to be a stressful one for those in WWE as Universal champion Roman Reigns announced prior to the event that he tested positive for COVID-19, rendering him unable to defend his title against Brock Lesnar in the main event of the show.
As a result, The Beast Incarnate was added to the WWE Championship match, joining Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in challenging Big E for the top prize on the Raw brand.
What did the massive shift in the card mean for the anticipated pay-per-view, the company's WrestleMania plans and the company as a whole as it entered a new year?
Find out now with this recap of the first-time-ever WWE presentation.
Match Card
- Fatal 5-Way for the WWE Championship: Big E vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins
- Raw Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: New Day vs. The Usos
- Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits
- Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (with Happy Corbin)
- Edge vs. The Miz (with Maryse)
- Kickoff Show: Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
The product of the ongoing rivalry between former tag team partners, Cesaro and Ricochet battled Sheamus and his protege, Ridge Holland, as part of Saturday night's Kickoff Show.
An early injury suffered by Holland, early indications being a broken nose, left Sheamus to go it alone. The Celtic Warrior dominated the action, isolating The One and Only and cutting him off from The Swiss Superman.
A hot tag to Cesaro sparked a comeback for the babyfaces, fueled by uppercuts from the wrestling machine. Cesaro executed the swing, then the Sharpshooter, but a gutsy Sheamus just made it to the rope to force the break.
The former WWE evened up the odds, delivering White Noise to Ricochet on the floor. Back inside, Sheamus did the seemingly impossible, rocking his former tag partner with the Brogue Kick for the win.
Result
Sheamus and Holland defeated Cesaro and Ricochet
Grade
C+
Analysis
For a match that had to adjust on the fly due to the injury by Holland that led to his exit early on, this was solid. Sheamus is a pro's pro, proving an ability to shift on the fly and ensure the quality of the match was not hurt to a great degree.
With that said, the booking left a lot to be desired.
Could things not be switched up when it became Holland would not be able to compete, if for no other reason than preserving Cesaro and Ricochet's credibility? Why beat them both for no other reason than propping up a guy who is already a multi-time world champion?
Still, that is a small complaint about a Kickoff Show match with little stakes. In a tough spot, and faced with a difficult situation, the wrestlers made the necessary adjustments to ensure the match went on seamlessly, Kudos to the veteran competitors for making the opener work as well as it did.
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: New Day vs. The Usos
The legendary rivalry between The Usos and The New Day continued in the opening match of Saturday's pay-per-view as Kofi Kingston and King Woods battled Jimmy and Jey for the SmackDown tag team titles.
The champions dominated the action until a counter into a tornado DDT by Kingston and a hot tag to Woods sparked a late comeback by the challengers. Woods delivered a side Russian leg sweep to Jimmy, followed by a modified version of the Future Shock popularized by Impact Wrestling's Chris Sabin, but could not keep him down.
Jey halted Woods' momentum but Kingston regained it for the babyfaces with a crossbody block for two. Jimmy answered with a Uso Splash for a dramatic two-count. Turning his attention back to the injured knee of Kingston, Jimmy applied the Tequila Sunrise. The former WWE champion fought to the ropes to necessitate the break.
The action broke down, the champs sent Woods to the floor and delivered stereo superkicks, then stereo splashes, but the 2021 King of the Ring broke up the fall. Moments later, the twins again deposited Woods to the floor and delivered a 3-D to Kingston for the win.
Result
Usos defeated New Day to retain the titles
Grade
A
Analysis
Say it with me: there is no such thing as a bad New Day-Usos match.
Arguably the best in-ring chemistry of any two teams since the golden age of tag team wrestling in WWE in the 1980s, they can be counted on at the drop of a hat to deliver in a big way, regardless of how many times we have already seen them work together.
This was evidence of such.
To say the heat for the feud was nearly nonexistent, thanks to uninspired creative, would be an understatement. Yet, the two all-time-great teams got the crowd to invest in the roller coaster ride they took them on. The drama down the stretch was fantastic, the focus on Kingston's knee provided some nice in-ring psychology and the finish protected Woods.
All of that made for a dynamic opener to the event and a banger of a match to kick off 2022 for WWE.
Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss battled in the night's second match, the culmination of a feud no one asked for.
Moss held his own, surprisingly enough, but The Scottish Warrior fought back following a blind charge into the turnbuckle. The former WWE champion downed Moss, hulked up and set up for the Future Shock DDT. Moss countered but walked right into the Lo-Down.
The dad-joke-loving Moss answered with a fallaway slam but McIntyre fought back, brought him off the ropes and delivered the Claymore for the pinfall victory.
Result
McIntyre defeated Moss
Grade
C+
Analysis
There is no reason this had to be on pay-per-view. There is no reason it was as long as it was.
With that said, Moss is a solid wrestler who hung in there with a former WWE champion and never looked out of place. He belonged and showed some great veteran awareness, particularly as he readjusted during the fallaway slam spot, preventing a potential disastrous botch.
He showed up and showed out in this one, leaving one to wonder how much more of an asset he would be without the horrendously bad Madcap persona as part of the unfunny Happy Corbin act. Both he and Corbin have made the best of bad creative and performances like his tonight only accentuate how handcuffed they are by this gimmick.