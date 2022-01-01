WWE Day 1 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

3 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The legendary rivalry between The Usos and The New Day continued in the opening match of Saturday's pay-per-view as Kofi Kingston and King Woods battled Jimmy and Jey for the SmackDown tag team titles.

The champions dominated the action until a counter into a tornado DDT by Kingston and a hot tag to Woods sparked a late comeback by the challengers. Woods delivered a side Russian leg sweep to Jimmy, followed by a modified version of the Future Shock popularized by Impact Wrestling's Chris Sabin, but could not keep him down.

Jey halted Woods' momentum but Kingston regained it for the babyfaces with a crossbody block for two. Jimmy answered with a Uso Splash for a dramatic two-count. Turning his attention back to the injured knee of Kingston, Jimmy applied the Tequila Sunrise. The former WWE champion fought to the ropes to necessitate the break.

The action broke down, the champs sent Woods to the floor and delivered stereo superkicks, then stereo splashes, but the 2021 King of the Ring broke up the fall. Moments later, the twins again deposited Woods to the floor and delivered a 3-D to Kingston for the win.

Result

Usos defeated New Day to retain the titles

Grade

A

Analysis

Say it with me: there is no such thing as a bad New Day-Usos match.

Arguably the best in-ring chemistry of any two teams since the golden age of tag team wrestling in WWE in the 1980s, they can be counted on at the drop of a hat to deliver in a big way, regardless of how many times we have already seen them work together.

This was evidence of such.

To say the heat for the feud was nearly nonexistent, thanks to uninspired creative, would be an understatement. Yet, the two all-time-great teams got the crowd to invest in the roller coaster ride they took them on. The drama down the stretch was fantastic, the focus on Kingston's knee provided some nice in-ring psychology and the finish protected Woods.

All of that made for a dynamic opener to the event and a banger of a match to kick off 2022 for WWE.