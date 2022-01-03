Most Ideal Landing Spots for 2022 NFL Draft's Top Prospects

0 of 10

Five quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, and each of them has had a different experience in his inaugural NFL campaign.

No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence has struggled to consistently play a competent brand of football, while 15th pick Mac Jones has performed like a seasoned veteran more often than not. This doesn't mean Jones was a better quarterback prospect all along, of course, only that he landed in a much, much better situation.

Jones plays for the New England Patriots, who are still in the hunt for a division title. Lawrence plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are close to locking up the top draft pick for a second successive year.

The 2021 season has been a stark reminder that draft status doesn't yield NFL success quite the way landing in the right spot does. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels utilizes a run-heavy, timing-based offense that is perfect for a pocket-passing distributor like Jones.

Here, we'll examine the top 10 prospects on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's draft board and pair them with ideal 2022 landing spots. Factors like team need, supporting cast, scheme and coaching style will be considered when applicable.

We're also keeping these potential pairings in the realm of possibility. Teams are always capable of trading up, but only teams currently projected to pick inside the top 16 will be considered here.

Players are listed according to their draft-board ranking.