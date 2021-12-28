2021 MLB Free Agents: Contract Predictions for Carlos Correa, Kris Bryant, More

0 of 3

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

At some point in the hopefully not too distant future, the baseball world will reopen when the MLB and MLBPA can iron out a new collective bargaining agreement.

Until then, baseball fanatics will have to bide their time thinking of what could be coming in this uncertain future.

A new CBA might move the goalposts on contract negotiations, both in terms of years and annual salary, but assuming that part of the agreement resembles the one previously in place, let's partake in the speculating game and predict how the contracts of the top remaining free agents could take shape.