Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 17

The absolute last thing a fantasy playoff team needs is for a player at the most important position to go down with an injury at the worst possible time.

Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened in Week 16, thanks to the pandemic that has defined so much of the past two years.

Now, the fantasy managers who hit the waiver wire and snatched up Justin Jackson of the Los Angeles Chargers last week were rewarded handsomely. With Austin Ekeler on the COVID-19 list, Jackson tallied 162 total yards and scored twice against the Houston Texans.

Things weren't quite as rosy for the Vikings' Alexander Mattison, although his 70 total yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in Dalvin Cook's stead were enough to land him in high-end fantasy RB2 territory.

Having one of these backs rostered in Week 17 could be a season-saver. Or could mean next to nothing if Ekeler and Cook return ahead of their next game.

Both backs will need to be monitored closely as the week unfolds, but given that Ekeler is vaccinated while Cook is not, the former has a much better chance of being cleared to return in time to take the field once more for fantasy managers.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NYJ) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,300]

Jones fared pretty well in his first game as Tampa's lead back last week in Carolina: 22 touches, 81 total yards and a touchdown. That's closer to his floor than his ceiling Sunday against a Jets defense that has been gashed with regularity this season.

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks (at DET) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,000]

Penny piled up 135 yards and a touchdown last week against the Chicago Bears, the second time in three games that he has topped 130 yards and found the end zone. The Lions head into Week 17 ranked 27th in run defense, allowing an average of 127.3 yards per game on the ground.

BAD MATCHUPS

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals (at DAL) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,100]

Conner's 14 touchdowns on the ground (tops in the NFC) got him into the Pro Bowl and plenty of fantasy managers into the playoffs. But he was a late scratch last week against the Colts and is hard to trust even if active against a Cowboys defense allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to running backs.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans (vs. CAR) [DK DFS VALUE: $7,900]

Kamara is capable of blowing up in any matchup, and if you're still alive in a season-long league where Kamara is on the roster, he's going to be in the lineup. However, in DFS, he's a definite fade with a salary of almost $8,000 and a bottom-two matchup looming with the Panthers.

SLEEPER

Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions (at SEA) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,100]

There's a possibility that D'Andre Swift could return this week and spoil some of the fun here. But there's really no reason for the Lions to put their young workhorse back out there against a Seahawks team that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs in 2021.

WEEK 17 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS