Fantasy Football Week 17 Waiver Wire: Desperation Adds for Championship Games

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The fantasy football season is coming to an end for most leagues this week.

While only a few unfortunate managers would have any reason to utilize the waiver wire at this point, it's still important for those competing for a championship to make some last-minute lineup tweaks.

Those who have been relying on guys like James Robinson to produce will need to find a suitable replacement for their injured star running back.

Waiver claims are also a way to deny your opponent startable talent for the title game.

If you notice the opposing team has been impacted by an injury or has a glaring roster hole, picking up the best replacement players—the ones most likely to be deployed against you—and sitting them on your bench is a worthwhile tactic.

With that in mind, here are some of the top free agents to bring aboard going into Week 17.

Players are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.