WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 27

Raw opened with Riddle and Randy Orton welcoming us to the final episode of 2021. After Otis and Chad Gable came out and traded some insults with them, we got Riddle vs. Gable.

The former Olympian took control early and used his grappling skills to bring Riddle down into a pinning combination for a one-count. The Bro backed him to the corner with some kicks, but Gable grabbed his leg and hit a dragon screw over the middle rope.

Gable hit a beautiful tiger suplex for a near-fall. He applied an ankle lock but Riddle rolled out of it. He drilled Gable with a knee followed by the Floating Bro for the win.

Otis vs. Orton took place right after the break. The Viper attempted to hit the RKO right away, but Otis easily countered him and hit a running splash.

He shoved Orton out of the ring but when he tried to run him down, Orton sent him into the steel steps. The Legend Killer spiked him with a rope-hung DDT. He called for the RKO but Otis hit a powerslam instead.

Orton avoided a Vader bomb in the corner and hit the RKO for the pin and the win.

Grade: B+

Analysis

The promo segment that opened the show was not as funny as WWE wanted it to be, but the match that followed was all kinds of fun.

Riddle and Gable had great in-ring chemistry and put on a quick five-minute clinic. Gable looked especially impressive because he pulled a few moves out of his bag of tricks that we don't see too often.

The second bout between Otis and Orton was just as good but in a different way. They told more of a story involving Otis being able to counter the RKO instead of just focusing on getting in as many moves as possible.

Cringe promo from Riddle aside, this was a fantastic way to open the show.