WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 27
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of the go-home episode of WWE Raw before the Day 1 pay-per-view on Sunday.
Last week's show saw Omos and AJ Styles end their alliance following a loss to Rey and Dominik Mysterio. After leaving The Phenomenal One knocked out, Omos said the next time he saw Styles would be in a match.
Maryse and The Miz appeared to have some issues a couple of weeks ago, but last week's interview with Edge on his talk show revealed it was all a ruse so The Miz could get one over on The Rated-R Superstar.
We also saw Bobby Lashley begin what appears to be a babyface turn. He teamed up with Big E against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, but it was how he interacted with MVP earlier in the night that seemed to indicate a potential turn.
With Day 1 fast approaching, most of Monday's show was spent hyping the PPV and making sure every feud was addressed. Let's take a look at what happened on this week's WWE Raw.
Chad Gable vs. Riddle/Otis vs. Randy Orton
Raw opened with Riddle and Randy Orton welcoming us to the final episode of 2021. After Otis and Chad Gable came out and traded some insults with them, we got Riddle vs. Gable.
The former Olympian took control early and used his grappling skills to bring Riddle down into a pinning combination for a one-count. The Bro backed him to the corner with some kicks, but Gable grabbed his leg and hit a dragon screw over the middle rope.
Gable hit a beautiful tiger suplex for a near-fall. He applied an ankle lock but Riddle rolled out of it. He drilled Gable with a knee followed by the Floating Bro for the win.
Otis vs. Orton took place right after the break. The Viper attempted to hit the RKO right away, but Otis easily countered him and hit a running splash.
He shoved Orton out of the ring but when he tried to run him down, Orton sent him into the steel steps. The Legend Killer spiked him with a rope-hung DDT. He called for the RKO but Otis hit a powerslam instead.
Orton avoided a Vader bomb in the corner and hit the RKO for the pin and the win.
Grade: B+
Analysis
The promo segment that opened the show was not as funny as WWE wanted it to be, but the match that followed was all kinds of fun.
Riddle and Gable had great in-ring chemistry and put on a quick five-minute clinic. Gable looked especially impressive because he pulled a few moves out of his bag of tricks that we don't see too often.
The second bout between Otis and Orton was just as good but in a different way. They told more of a story involving Otis being able to counter the RKO instead of just focusing on getting in as many moves as possible.
Cringe promo from Riddle aside, this was a fantastic way to open the show.
Reggie and Dana Brooke vs. Tamina and R-Truth
Reggie and Dana Brooke teamed up for a mixed tag match against R-Truth and Tamina. Truth knocked Reggie down with a shoulder tackle to get things going.
Reggie hit a back elbow before he and Truth collided in the middle of the ring. Tamina tagged in and superkicked Reggie back to his corner so he could tag Brooke.
The 24/7 champion hit a flurry of kicks to take her down before Tamina nailed her with a stiff back elbow. Truth tagged himself in but Reggie rolled him up for the win.
Grade: C-
Analysis
This was a short match that was designed to get laughs, but we actually saw a few good wrestling moves between the jokes. It just wasn't enough.
Brooke looked a little more confident than she usually does and appears to be in the best shape of her life. If she can impress management, 2022 could be the year she finally wins a women's title.
The Mysterios vs. Street Profits
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins took on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag match this week to determine who would get the next title shot against RK-Bro.
Dom and Ford started for their teams with a basic lockup into a side headlock takeover. They came to a stalemate and shook hands before Ford brought him to the corner so he could tag Dawkins. Dominik got to his dad and brought him in to take on the big man.
Dawkins ran over Rey with a shoulder tackle before he brought in Ford for a double-team combo. Rey took Ford over the top rope so he and Dom could hit tandem moves to take out both Profits to send us to a break.
We returned to see Ford and Dom trading strikes. Both men made the tag and Rey started to go on offense against Dawkins. He tried to hit the 619 but Dawkins took him down with a jumping back elbow for a two-count.
Ford tagged in and hit a massive frog splash, but Dom broke up the pin. Rey got Ford into position and hit the 619. Dom followed up with a frog splash to get another close two-count.
Dawkins threw Rey out of the ring so he and Ford could finish off Dom with a super blockbuster for the win.
Grade: A-
Analysis
There were two moments in this match when Ford showed off his unreal athleticism. One involved saving Rey from botching a spot and the other saw him lift Dom up from a backbend like it was no big deal.
Both teams were on point in this match and delivered a fantastic performance. It was physical, competitive, creative and highlighted the strengths of each competitor.
If you didn't have fun watching this match, maybe pro wrestling isn't for you.