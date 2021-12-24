3 Takeaways from Titans' Week 16 Win

0 of 3

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans missed A.J. Brown.

The AFC South side's No. 1 wide receiver marked his return to the field with 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Brown tortured the San Francisco 49ers secondary in Thursday's 20-17 win at Nissan Stadium that moved the team closer to the AFC South title.

Brown and Ryan Tannehill proved that the Titans could win a playoff-like game without Derrick Henry as long as they have a strong connection going.

It took some time for the Titans offense to score, but once it did, San Francisco had a hard time slowing down one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Tennessee's defense also deserves credit for victory No. 10. The Titans picked off Jimmy Garoppolo twice and limited George Kittle's output to make life hard on the NFC West side.