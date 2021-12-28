The Toughest MLB Free-Agent Decisions After the Lockout

0 of 8

Associated Press

Major League Baseball's lockout is already four weeks old, yet the signs still point to it not ending any time soon. Among other things, that means the free-agent market will remain closed for a while.

Even still, it's not hard to hard to spot significant matters that must be resolved when the market reopens.

We've rounded up eight team-specific decisions that we think will determine the general shape of free agency whenever baseball operations resume. These involve calls that must be made on specific free agents, as well as more general choices teams will have to make about the directions they're going in.

Since ranking these didn't seem particularly necessary, we'll proceed in alphabetical order.