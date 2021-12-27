The Perfect Trade Target for Every MLB Contender

3 of 6

Houston Astros: SS Nick Ahmed (Diamondbacks)

Whether it's by replacing him with Trevor Story or simply re-signing Carlos Correa himself, the free-agent market offers the best solutions for Houston's problem at shortstop. But if the club does turn to the trade market, it can at least account for Correa's outstanding defense by dealing for Ahmed. He's one of very few shortstops in MLB who's on the same tier as Correa with the glove.

Seattle Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (Reds)

According to Corey Brock of The Athletic, the Mariners should be expected to pursue additional starting rotation depth after the lockout. They could use a proper co-ace for newcomer Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray, and nobody fits the bill better than Castillo. Because they have arguably baseball's best farm system, the Mariners would just need to be willing to subtract from their prospect depth.

Oakland Athletics

We're leaving this one blank because while it wouldn't be right to ignore the A's altogether, it's also hard to view them as a buyer on the trade market. As noted by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and others, the team's short-term goals more so revolve around cutting payroll, no matter who they have to trade.

Los Angeles Angels: RHP Chris Bassitt (Athletics)

Speaking of A's trade chips, in Bassitt, they have a guy with a 2.90 ERA since the start of 2020 who's also headed for his last season under team control. He's a good fit for a team that needs a rotation stabilizer but also can't afford Castillo's acquisition cost. That's basically the Angels, though the obvious catch is that they might have to pay a premium to pluck Bassitt from a division rival.

Texas Rangers: OF Wil Myers (San Diego Padres)

The Rangers have already made a huge splash in free agency, yet Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News has also linked them to Japanese slugger Seiya Suzuki. If it's right-handed power they want, they could potentially pivot to Myers. Getting him from the Padres might be as simple as taking on his remaining contract, though the trade would likely have to include a deal-sweetening prospect for Texas.