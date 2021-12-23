Bleacher Report's Expert Week 16 NFL Picks

16 of 16

DraftKings Line: New Orleans -3

We wrap up the week with a deadlocked panel for a matchup between .500 teams, with the New Orleans Saints laying a generic three points at home against the Miami Dolphins. Sorry for the lack of payoff.

Kenyon on the Saints: "The Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the league, reeling off six straight wins. But five of those wins have come against the Texans, Jets (two times), Giants and Panthers. Not exactly world beaters. They face one of the league's best defenses in the Saints, who are coming off a shutout win over Brady and the Buccaneers. The Saints covering three points at home should be one of the safer bets of the week."

Davenport on the Dolphins: "Yes, the Saints have an excellent defense. Yes, the Saints just shut out the Buccaneers in Tampa. But the Dolphins are one of the NFL's hottest teams after winning their sixth straight game last week. Miami's defense is pretty danged good too. And I have more confidence in the Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense than in Taysom Hill and the Saints—especially if the Fins get rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle back."

It looks like that'll happen, but will it be enough against a D that hasn't surrendered a touchdown in the last nine quarters? We'll see, but we're clearly on the fence.

Predictions

Davenport: Miami

Gagnon: New Orleans

Kenyon: New Orleans

O'Donnell: Miami

Rogers: New Orleans

Sobleski: Miami



Score Prediction: Saints 20, Dolphins 17

