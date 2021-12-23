Ranking the NFL's Most Dangerous Potential 2021 Wild-Card Teams

0 of 5

Wild-card teams can be some of the most dangerous in the NFL playoffs.

While these squads may not have been among the regular season's most dominant, they can get hot at the right time to make a Super Bowl run.

Eleven wild-card teams have reached the big game since the 1975 Cowboys became the first to do so, with seven—including last year's Buccaneers—lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

Several teams have the potential to join that exclusive group during the 2021 postseason.

Factors such as how well a team is playing in recent weeks, the talent level of both sides of the ball—especially at quarterback—and the quality of opponents vanquished have all gone into these rankings.

The five teams below are those that would either be a wild-card team if the current playoff picture held true, or those within striking distance that could close the gap over the final few weeks.

Current division leaders were not considered.