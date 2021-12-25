1 Trade for Every NBA Team Playing on Christmas Day

1 of 8

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Deal: Kristaps Porzingis, a 2025 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick for Kyrie Irving

When news broke that Kyrie Irving would be reactivated for Brooklyn Nets road games, it was fair to speculate that the move might've been aimed at bolstering his trade value.

If he looks like the player he was before the extended hiatus, he'll surely have some value around the league (though it may be limited by numerous team chemistry issues over the years).

And one team that could use a dynamic playmaker (and has reportedly already gauged Brooklyn's interest in a move, per SNY.tv's Scott Thompson and Ian Begley) is the Dallas Mavericks.

Mavs governor Mark Cuban has refuted that report, but a deal involving Irving and Kristaps Porzingis does make some sense, assuming Dallas would be willing to include draft compensation.

For whatever reason, the combination of Luka Doncic and Porzingis hasn't worked. Over their three seasons together, the Mavericks are plus-4.4 points per 100 possessions when Luka plays without KP, plus-4.8 when KP plays without Luka and plus-0.9 when they're together.

In theory, Porzingis would do more than Irving defensively, but an offensive upgrade of this caliber could help them outscore just about anyone. Head coach Jason Kidd probably doesn't want to take the ball out of Luka's hands altogether, but the offensive burden he's carrying is unsustainable.

For the Nets, any deal involving Irving would probably require the blessing of Kevin Durant and James Harden. That alone could nix something like this. But this team has plenty of outside firepower with KD, Harden and Patty Mills. Porzingis' frontcourt scoring could bring a little more balance.

That assumes he could be sold on more of a rim-running role, which has been difficult to pull off in the past. If he gets a sense of how easy it is to score off Harden lobs, he might change his opinion on such a role.

A fringe benefit of a deal like this is recouping some of the draft capital that was lost in the Harden deal.