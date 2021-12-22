Fantasy Football Week 16 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver WireDecember 22, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 16 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire
Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season is upon us.
The fact you're still scouring for fantasy football lineup advice is phenomenal for one of two reasons.
That means you're either competing in your league playoffs or keeping things competitive by running through the tape. The worst fantasy leagues are the ones that go dormant, so if you're in the latter, a big hat tip to you for remaining engaged.
Let's set the pleasantries aside, though, and get down to business. You're here for waiver-wire targets, and we have a deep-league option—rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—at each of the three marquee positions.
Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens (5 Percent Rostered)
In a perfect world, you wouldn't be searching for quarterbacks in Week 16, but as 2021 keeps reminding us, we don't live in a perfect world.
If you happen to be in the QB market, though, you could be in luck. Tyler Huntley, aka Week 15's highest fantasy scorer heading into Tuesday night, per NFL.com, might be your dream come true. While he was tagging in for an injured Lamar Jackson this weekend, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Huntley has forced them to weigh many factors about which quarterback to start in Week 16.
"It's a good question, but it's hard to answer because there's no definitive formula," Harbaugh told reporters. "We're going to have to see where we're at with all factors. You take everything into account and see what you feel best about going forward. Practice time, health wise, all those things. That's really all you can do."
Huntley can't be your only option, since a healthy Jackson could render Huntley completely useless. Having said that, if you're chasing upside at the position, he's absolutely worth your attention. On Sunday, Huntley delivered a Jackson-esque line of 215 passing yards, 73 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.
Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (35 Percent Rostered)
The Buccaneers have become the walking wounded, as Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin all exited Sunday's tilt early and never returned. Godwin has since been ruled out for the rest of this season with a torn ACL, while Fournette could miss "a game or two" with ankle and hamstring injuries, per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
Tampa needs to turn somewhere for points, and Ronald Jones II is an obvious place to look.
He isn't the most consistent player around, but the talent is obvious. On Sunday, he needed just eight carries to produce 63 rushing yards, and he caught both of the two passes thrown his way. He has delivered three rushing touchdowns in a limited role, and he cleared 1,000 scrimmage yards each of the past two seasons.
If Fournette is on the shelf, Jones should be on your roster and in your lineup.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions (30 Percent Rostered)
The Lions are finally—shockingly—showing signs of life with two wins to show for their last three games. That may not sound like much until remembering this stretch was directly preceded by a 0-10-1 start.
Detroit can tie a decent chunk of its recent success to the rising involvement of rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
He's a playmaker and apparently a game-breaker, and the Lions are quickly learning they can't get enough of him. He has been targeted at least 11 times in each of the last three games—his previous high was eight—and responded with 26 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns. He even got his first two carries of the campaign in this stretch, further highlighting the Lions' interest in getting him the football.
Detroit has zero incentive to deviate from this strategy, so fantasy managers should pounce and try to ride the wave.