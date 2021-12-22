Fantasy Football Week 16 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

1 of 3

Rob Carr/Getty Images

In a perfect world, you wouldn't be searching for quarterbacks in Week 16, but as 2021 keeps reminding us, we don't live in a perfect world.

If you happen to be in the QB market, though, you could be in luck. Tyler Huntley, aka Week 15's highest fantasy scorer heading into Tuesday night, per NFL.com, might be your dream come true. While he was tagging in for an injured Lamar Jackson this weekend, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Huntley has forced them to weigh many factors about which quarterback to start in Week 16.

"It's a good question, but it's hard to answer because there's no definitive formula," Harbaugh told reporters. "We're going to have to see where we're at with all factors. You take everything into account and see what you feel best about going forward. Practice time, health wise, all those things. That's really all you can do."

Huntley can't be your only option, since a healthy Jackson could render Huntley completely useless. Having said that, if you're chasing upside at the position, he's absolutely worth your attention. On Sunday, Huntley delivered a Jackson-esque line of 215 passing yards, 73 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.