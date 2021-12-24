1 Thing Each NFL Team Should Provide This Offseason to Help Its QB in 2022

0 of 32

It's all about the quarterback in today's NFL. And if the guy under center isn't Tom Brady, a passer's performance can heavily hinge on how well the team has built up the roster around him.

Some quarterbacks need more help than others. Even Tampa Bay has thrown a superteam around Brady.

Justin Herbert is currently blossoming in part because the Los Angeles Chargers so heavily invested in their offensive line. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is doing the same with a wicked cast of weapons.

Item No. 1 on most teams' to-do lists this offseason is more support for their quarterbacks.

Some merely need to retain soon-to-be free agents. Others need to think long-term with draft choices. Certain teams need more dynamic weapons or specific positional niches filled, while many need better protection for their passers.

Here's a look at one critical thing each team needs to do for its quarterback during the 2022 offseason.