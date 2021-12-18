Report: Urban Meyer Fired for Cause by Jaguars, Won't Be Paid Rest of Contract

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly fired former head coach Urban Meyer for cause in an attempt to void the final four years of his contract.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter reported Saturday the Jags' decision to withhold the rest of the guaranteed money in the five-year deal was "not tied to one specific incident" and rather an accumulation of factors leading up to Meyer's firing Thursday.



