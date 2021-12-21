Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire: Get on the Gabriel Davis Bandwagon

1 of 5

Alex Menendez/Associated Press

DK DFS Value: $5,100

The Buccaneers may be forced to go without their starting running back for the next few weeks.

A hamstring injury in the third quarter sidelined Leonard Fournette against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday and could keep him out for at least Week 16's matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Fournette avoided sustaining "major injury," but the veteran back could still miss one or two games.

If Fournette can't give it a go, Ronald Jones II will be the No. 1 option in the Tampa backfield.

Jones saw some of his heaviest usage of the campaign this weekend, logging 30 percent of the offensive snaps while contributing 71 yards on 10 touches. While the production doesn't jump off the page, it did come against a stalwart New Orleans defense in a game that the Bucs were shut out.

Expect the Tampa offense, which still leads the league with 29.3 points per game and ranks No. 2 with an average of 402.4 yards per contest, to get back on track with a much softer matchup against Carolina coming up.

The Panthers are allowing 115.6 rushing yards per game this season and haven't held a team under 100 yards rushing since Week 10.

If Jones is working as Tampa's feature back, expect him to put up solid RB2 numbers for as long as he remains in that role.