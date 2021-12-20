NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021-22: AFC, NFC Week 16 Picture, Postseason Predictions

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021-22: AFC, NFC Week 16 Picture, Postseason PredictionsDecember 20, 2021
Four games remain in Week 15, and they could have a significant impact on the NFL's playoff races. Those races are unusually open, as only the Green Bay Packers have clinched a playoff spot.
Green Bay won the NFC North on Sunday when it outlasted the Baltimore Ravens.
As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk pointed out on Sunday, 28 teams remain alive for the postseason. While several franchises remain long shots, only the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets have officially been eliminated.
It's going to be a wild race to the finish over the final three-plus weeks, Below, you'll find a look at how things currently stand along with predictions for the wild-card round.
AFC, NFC Standings
AFC
Kansas City Chiefs 10-4
New England Patriots 9-5
Tennessee Titans 9-5
Cincinnati Bengals 8-6
Indianapolis Colts 8-6
Los Angeles Chargers 8-6
Buffalo Bills 8-6
Baltimore Ravens 8-6
Cleveland Browns 7-6
Pittsburgh Steelers 7-6-1
Miami Dolphins 7-7
Denver Broncos 7-7
Las Vegas Raiders 6-7
New York Jets 3-11
Houston Texans 3-11
Jacksonville Jaguars 2-12
NFC
Green Bay Packers 11-3
Dallas Cowboys 10-4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10-4
Arizona Cardinals 10-4
Los Angeles Rams 9-4
San Francisco 49ers 8-6
New Orleans Saints 7-7
Washington Football Team 6-7
Minnesota Vikings 6-7
Philadelphia Eagles 6-7
Atlanta Falcons 6-8
Seattle Seahawks 5-8
Carolina Panthers 5-9
Chicago Bears 4-9
New York Giants 4-10
Detroit Lions 2-11-1
Week 15 Playoff Picture
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a chance to claim the NFC South but fell 9-0 to the New Orleans Saints. This left the Packers as the only team to clinch a berth so far—and quarterback Aaron Rodgers tied Brett Favre's franchise touchdown record during the win over the Baltimore Ravens.
"Great work Aaron Rodgers," Favre tweeted. "Keep it going."
Rodgers will have the chance to break the record Saturday against Cleveland. The Browns have a chance to move into a tie for first place in the AFC North on Monday.
The Cincinnati Bengals jumped into first place with a win Sunday coupled with Baltimore's loss. However, Cleveland currently owns the head-to-head tiebreaker and will control its playoff destiny if it can outlast the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Dallas Cowboys can also claim a playoff berth if a tie somehow occurs on Tuesday between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team.
The Arizona Cardinals have a more unlikely clinching scenario that involves a Minnesota Vikings loss or tie and a tie between Washington and Philadelphia. The Los Angeles Rams need the same, along with a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday.
Remaining Week 15 Schedule
Monday, December 20
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns: 5 p.m. ET on NFL Network
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC
Tuesday, December 21
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams: 7 p.m. ET on Fox
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles: 7 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 16 Scenarios
No AFC team can clinch in the remaining games of Week 15, but things will be different next week. The top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and a loss by the Los Angeles Chargers.
The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will face off in a game that will give the winner control of the AFC East. Neither team can clinch with a win alone, but the Patriots can clinch with a win and a Miami Dolphins loss.
The Tennessee Titans can clinch the AFC South with a win and a loss by the Indianapolis Colts. Tennessee will take on the San Francisco 49ers, while Indy will battle the Arizona Cardinals.
No team can clinch the AFC North, but the Bengals can win the division if they win out. The Browns can do the same, if they beat the Raiders on Monday. Cincinnati and Cleveland will face off in Week 17.
The Packers hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC. While they can't clinch it in week 16, they're well positioned to keep it. Green Bay plays the Browns and Vikings at home before finishing at the Detroit Lions.
The Dallas Cowboys can clinch in Week 16—assuming they don't on Tuesday. A win over Washington will give the NFC East to Dallas. The Cowboys could also get the title if Washington loses Tuesday and the Eagles lose to the New York Giants next week.
If the Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, they'll be NFC South champions. If they lose, the Saints—who now have two head-to-head wins over Tampa—could still steal the division.
Projected Wild-Card Matchups
AFC
Bye: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs
No. 7 Buffalo Bills at No. 2 New England Patriots
No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 3 Tennessee Titans
No. 5 Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals
NFC
Bye: No. 1 Green Bay Packers
No. 7 New Orleans Saints at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 5 Los Angeles Rams at No. 4 Arizona Cardinals