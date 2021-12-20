NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021-22: AFC, NFC Week 16 Picture, Postseason Predictions

3 of 4

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

No AFC team can clinch in the remaining games of Week 15, but things will be different next week. The top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and a loss by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will face off in a game that will give the winner control of the AFC East. Neither team can clinch with a win alone, but the Patriots can clinch with a win and a Miami Dolphins loss.

The Tennessee Titans can clinch the AFC South with a win and a loss by the Indianapolis Colts. Tennessee will take on the San Francisco 49ers, while Indy will battle the Arizona Cardinals.

No team can clinch the AFC North, but the Bengals can win the division if they win out. The Browns can do the same, if they beat the Raiders on Monday. Cincinnati and Cleveland will face off in Week 17.

The Packers hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC. While they can't clinch it in week 16, they're well positioned to keep it. Green Bay plays the Browns and Vikings at home before finishing at the Detroit Lions.

The Dallas Cowboys can clinch in Week 16—assuming they don't on Tuesday. A win over Washington will give the NFC East to Dallas. The Cowboys could also get the title if Washington loses Tuesday and the Eagles lose to the New York Giants next week.

If the Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, they'll be NFC South champions. If they lose, the Saints—who now have two head-to-head wins over Tampa—could still steal the division.