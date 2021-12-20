MLB Rumors: Latest on Carlos Correa, Michael Conforto and Kevin Kiermaier

1 of 3

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

When the lockout ends and the hustle and bustle of the MLB offseason resumes, Michael Conforto will be one of the top hitters left on the free-agent market.

The 28-year-old had a down year in 2021, hitting .232/.344/.384 for a middling 101 OPS+ with 14 home runs and 55 RBI in 125 games, but he has a strong track record of quality production.

He had a career-high 154 OPS+ in 233 plate appearances during the abridged 2020 season, and he slugged 33 home runs in a 3.6-WAR season the year before. He was also an All-Star in 2017 and sports a 124 OPS+ in his seven-year career.

That resume was enough for him to turn down a qualifying offer from the New York Mets, and MLB Trade Rumors predicted a one-year, $20 million contract. A multi-year deal is still a very real possibility, but so is settling for a pillow contract and aiming to rebuild his stock.

One team rumored to be showing interest before the shutdown was the Miami Marlins, according to Joe Frisaro of Man on Second Baseball.

The Marlins have already signed Avisail Garcia to a four-year, $53 million deal to bolster their outfield, but they can use all the help they can get offensively after finishing near the bottom of the league in team OPS (.671, 29th in MLB) and runs scored (623, 29th in MLB).