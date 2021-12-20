NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Week 16 Wild-Card Hunt, Standings and Super Bowl Odds

3 of 4

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Bye: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

No. 2 New England Patriots (9-5) vs. No. 7 Buffalo Bills (8-6)

No. 3 Tennessee Titans (9-5) vs. No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) vs. No. 5 Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

In the hunt: Baltimore Ravens (8-6), Cleveland Browns (7-6), Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1), Miami Dolphins (7-7), Denver Broncos (7-7), Las Vegas Raiders (6-7)

The AFC North race is incredibly tight, and all four teams could be separated by a half-game when Week 15 is over. The Ravens entered the week as the leader, but they are out of a playoff spot after losing to the Packers.

The Cincinnati Bengals took over the No. 1 spot in the AFC North with a victory over the Denver Broncos. However, their time at the top could be short-lived because the Cleveland Browns will become the leaders if they can beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday evening.

Even if Cleveland loses, it will remain in the mix. And the Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the conversation after notching a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

If the Browns win, the Bengals would still be in a playoff spot. In that scenario, the Buffalo Bills would fall from the No. 7 seed to outside the postseason bubble even though they beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Las Vegas may need to beat Cleveland on Monday if it hopes to stay in the playoff mix. If the Raiders lose, they would then be two games back of the five teams that would be tied at 8-6. There are still three regular-season weeks to go, but it would be difficult for Las Vegas to get in.

The Kansas City Chiefs' recent hot streak has them firmly atop the AFC standings. They beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night for their seventh consecutive win. With the New England Patriots and Tennessee both losing in Week 15, Kansas City has a one-game lead for the No. 1 seed.

Another team that has been surging is the Miami Dolphins, who beat the New York Jets to earn their sixth consecutive victory after a 1-7 start. They will need other teams to start losing to get into the postseason, but they are doing their part by winning every week.