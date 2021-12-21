Blockbuster Deals That Would Blow Up the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 4

AJ MAST/Associated Press

Boston Celtics Receive: F/C Domantas Sabonis

Indiana Pacers Receive: G Marcus Smart, PF Grant Williams, SG Romeo Langford, 2022 first-round pick (top-five protected)

If the Pacers end up trading one of their big men, you can bet it won't be for a rebuild. Governor Herb Simon, 87, has already said as much. Even when Indiana traded Paul George, it did so for Victor Oladipo and Sabonis, with no draft picks changing hands.

If Sabonis is indeed unhappy in Indy, the Pacers will primarily seek win-now help in return.

Smart is still a bulldog of a defender, and Indiana could use his playmaking with backup point guard TJ McConnell likely done for the season following hand surgery. The Pacers are 14th in defense, even with all-world rim-protector Myles Turner. Having Smart and Turner in the same starting lineup could make them elite.

Williams, 23, is good enough to take over the starting power forward job in Indiana with Sabonis gone and provides elite floor-spacing (45.3 percent from three) next to Turner. Langford is a former Indiana University star who's also enjoying a career year from outside the arc (37.2 percent).

While the trade is primarily done to acquire Smart, Williams and Langford, adding the Celtics' lightly protected first-round pick doesn't hurt, either.

For Boston, this is a chance to add a star without giving up Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown and make a serious run toward the top of the East.

Sabonis is a two-time All-Star and one of the best passing big men in the NBA. He is also under contract for two more seasons after this one, giving Boston a core (along with Robert Williams III) that has a chance to play together for a long time.

Giving up Smart hurts, but getting Sabonis in return would be worth it.