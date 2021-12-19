NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021-22: AFC, NFC Bracket Picture and Pre-Week 15 Odds

2 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Bye: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

No. 2 Tennessee Titans (9-4) vs. No. 7 Buffalo Bills (7-6)

No. 3 New England Patriots (9-5) vs. No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

No. 4 Baltimore Ravens (8-5) vs. No. 5 Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

In the hunt: Cleveland Browns (7-6), Cincinnati Bengals (7-6), Denver Broncos (7-6), Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1), Las Vegas Raiders (6-7), Miami Dolphins (6-7)

No team in the AFC has clinched a playoff berth, and that's not going to change in Week 15. Because the Colts beat the Patriots, there are no longer any clinching scenarios in play for the remainder of the gameweek.

However, there are some important matchups taking place that will have an impact on the playoff picture.

The Titans need a win to keep pace with the Chiefs. And if they are victorious against the Steelers, they will move into the top spot in the AFC because they own the tiebreaker over Kansas City. Considering Tennessee is still without star running back Derrick Henry, that would be an impressive feat.

Pittsburgh is trying to stay in the mix in the AFC North and wild-card races, but they are crowded pictures, and the Steelers are going to need to play better down the stretch to reach the postseason.

The Baltimore Ravens remain in first place in the AFC North despite losing each of their past two games. They have a difficult Week 15 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, so it's possible they will continue to trend in the wrong direction.

This week's Cincinnati Bengals-Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns matchups will be hugely important to the wild-card race, as all four of those teams are in the mix. Those games could help sort out some of the ties that exist in the standings.

It's possible none of those teams will move up, though, because the Buffalo Bills have a favorable matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Buffalo has lost two straight games and four of its past six, but this presents a good opportunity for the team to get back on track.

While the Miami Dolphins have a tough path to the playoffs, their recent surge should continue Sunday. They should extend their five-game winning streak, as they are taking on the 3-10 New York Jets.