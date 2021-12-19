NFL Playoffs 2021-22: Updated Standings, Bracket Picture and Scenarios

NFL Playoffs 2021-22: Updated Standings, Bracket Picture and ScenariosDecember 20, 2021
For the third straight year, the Green Bay Packers are NFC North champions. That division title headlines the playoff news of Week 15, which is far from finished.
Because of several postponements, Sunday night's showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is actually the fifth-to-last matchup of the extended weekend. Two games will be played on both Monday and Tuesday.
And there are playoff spots at stake!
First, we have updated standings after Sunday's action. Then, we'll dive into postseason scenarios for Week 15's remaining games.
Updated AFC Standings
AFC East
New England Patriots: 9-5
Buffalo Bills: 8-6
Miami Dolphins: 7-7
New York Jets: 3-11
AFC North
Cincinnati Bengals: 8-6
Baltimore Ravens: 8-6
Cleveland Browns: 7-6 (vs. Las Vegas, Monday)
Pittsburgh Steelers: 7-6-1
AFC South
Tennessee Titans: 9-5
Indianapolis Colts: 8-6
Houston Texans: 3-11
Jacksonville Jaguars: 2-12
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs: 10-4
Los Angeles Chargers: 8-6
Denver Broncos: 7-7
Las Vegas Raiders: 6-7 (at Cleveland, Monday)
Updated NFC Standings
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: 10-4
Washington: 6-7 (at Philadelphia, Tuesday)
Philadelphia Eagles: 6-7 (vs. Washington, Tuesday)
New York Giants: 4-10
NFC North
Green Bay Packers: 11-3
Minnesota Vikings: 6-7 (at Chicago, Monday)
Chicago Bears: 4-9 (vs. Minnesota, Monday)
Detroit Lions: 2-11-1
NFC South
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10-3
New Orleans Saints: 6-7
Atlanta Falcons: 6-8
Carolina Panthers: 5-9
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals: 10-4
Los Angeles Rams: 9-4 (vs. Seattle, Tuesday)
San Francisco 49ers: 8-6
Seattle Seahawks: 5-8 (at Los Angeles, Tuesday)
Current Playoff Bracket
AFC Bracket
Bye: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs
No. 7 Buffalo Bills at No. 2 New England Patriots
No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 3 Tennessee Titans
No. 5 Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals
Thanks to the Colts' victory over the Patriots on Saturday, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs leaped into the No. 1 spot in the AFC. Since the NFL expanded to seven playoff teams in each league last year, that first-round bye is especially coveted now.
That result in Indy affected three more teams. New England dipped below Kansas City for the No. 2 seed, while Indianapolis rose to No. 5 and traded places with the Chargers—who fell to No. 6.
Cincinnati's win at Denver combined with Baltimore's loss to Green Bay swapped the AFC North lead. Cincinnati owns a head-to-head victory over the Ravens, so losing that tiebreaker means Baltimore is suddenly on the outside of the picture.
NFC Bracket
Bye: No. 1 Green Bay Packers
No. 7 Washington at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys
No. 5 Los Angeles Rams at No. 4 Arizona Cardinals
Arizona provided the stunner of Week 15, wasting a favorable matchup and losing 30-12 to the Detroit Lions. The loss also dropped the Cardinals from No. 3 to No. 4, which the Cowboys held before defeating the New York Giants 21-6.
Heading into Sunday night's clash in Tampa, no other seeding has changed in the NFC over the weekend.
Remaining Week 15 Playoff Scenarios
The easiest scenario belongs to Tampa Bay, which can clinch the NFC South with a victory over New Orleans.
Barring a tie in Washington's trip to Philly, the Bucs otherwise have to wait until Week 16 to seal a playoff spot. Dallas also needs a tie in Washington/Philly to clinch the NFC East, though a Saints loss would lock the Cowboys into the postseason.
Arizona is also hoping for a Saints loss, because that result plus a Vikings loss sends the Cardinals to the playoffs. The other non-tie scenario for Arizona is a Saints and Eagles loss.
As for the Rams, Saints and Vikings losses would give them a chance to grab a playoff bid with a victory over Seattle on Tuesday.