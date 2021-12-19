NFL Playoffs 2021-22: Updated Standings, Bracket Picture and Scenarios

0 of 4

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

For the third straight year, the Green Bay Packers are NFC North champions. That division title headlines the playoff news of Week 15, which is far from finished.

Because of several postponements, Sunday night's showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is actually the fifth-to-last matchup of the extended weekend. Two games will be played on both Monday and Tuesday.

And there are playoff spots at stake!

First, we have updated standings after Sunday's action. Then, we'll dive into postseason scenarios for Week 15's remaining games.