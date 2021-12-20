NFL Teams Already Regretting Their 2021 NFL Draft Picks

0 of 6

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

With noteworthy NFL draft picks, instant regret is common for teams.

For some, an early-round rookie hasn't produced. For other clubs, it's that plus later picks outperforming their selection. Performance versus expectations plays a factor too.

Not all hope is lost this early into a player's career. Transitioning to the pros well right away isn't a guarantee, and besides Micah Parsons in Dallas, few members of the 2021 class have been elite upon arrival.

However, the following selections have underwhelmed and caused some regret for teams so far.