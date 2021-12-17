NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: Full AFC, NFC Outlook and Predictions

0 of 4

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers had an opportunity to seize the AFC West lead Thursday night. Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs strengthened their hold on the division and proved they are once again a force to be reckoned with.

The Chiefs outlasted the Chargers for a 34-28 victory in overtime, becoming the first team in the AFC to win 10 games this season. Kansas City has a two-game lead over Los Angeles in the AFC West with only three weeks to go in the regular season.

For now, the Chiefs are the top team in the AFC. That could change by Sunday, though, as they entered Week 15 in a three-way tie with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans atop the conference, and the Pats own the tiebreaker among that group.

With most of the Week 15 action still to come, here's a look at the NFL playoff picture, along with some predictions for how things will shake out down the stretch.