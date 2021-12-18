Ranking Urban Meyer and the NFL's Worst Coaching Hires of the 2000s

1 of 6

The following dishonorable mentions stick out as some of the worst hires in recent memory thanks to a blend of performance, contract and overarching situation. But they weren't always franchise-derailing moments or ruined long-term rebuilds in the same vein as the top-five catastrophes of the 2000s.

Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders (2018-2021)

Gruden returned to the Raiders in 2018 on a gaudy 10-year deal worth $100 million and had a hand in some head-scratching moves, including trading away star players like Khalil Mack. He underwhelmed at 4-12, 7-9 and 8-8 before his resignation. He just misses the cut because, while his Raiders didn't meet expectations, they were trending the right way, albeit at a crawl (the team had hit above .500 once since 2011 otherwise).

Rod Marinelli, Detroit Lions (2006-2008)

Marinelli has the stench of an 0-16 season on him from that disaster of a 2008 campaign. But much of the blame goes to a miserable stretch from then-general manager Matt Millen. It's easy to forget Marinelli coaxed a 7-9 record out of the league's most extensive rebuild in 2007, up from his three-win debut in 2006. And frankly, nobody but Jim Caldwell has won consistently in Detroit since the mid-'90s.

Josh McDaniels, Denver Broncos (2009-2010)

McDaniels' 11-17 record in Denver wasn't so bad. It was the standoff with quarterback Jay Cutler before shipping him out of town. It was starting 6-0 in 2009 before missing the playoffs at 8-8, then shipping away star wideout Brandon Marshall. It was starting 3-9 in 2010 after using a first-round pick to draft quarterback Tim Tebow and getting enveloped in a videotaping scandal before getting fired.

Steve Spagnuolo, Los Angeles Rams (2009-2011)

It's a little easy to forget about Steve Spagnuolo's tenure with the Rams while they didn't squeak above .500 from 2005 to 2016. After being tabbed as the guy to turn around the floundering franchise, Spagnuolo went a franchise-worst 1-15, then 7-9 and 2-14. This, in part, harmed No. 1 pick Sam Bradford's trajectory, and he stayed in town just four seasons.

Adam Gase, New York Jets (2019-2020)

Adam Gase was a perplexing hire right out of the gates for the Jets considering he only went 23-25 over three seasons in Miami right before picking up the job in the Big Apple. Tasked with developing 2018 third overall pick Sam Darnold, he led the Jets to a 7-9 record in 2019 and a franchise-worst 0-13 start in 2020, giving up play-calling duties in the middle of the season, firing a defensive coordinator and ultimately finishing 2-14.