Report: Baker Mayfield Won't 'Exactly Miss' Hue Jackson After Browns Fire HC

Baker Mayfield is the quarterback of the future for the Cleveland Browns, and the rookie reportedly isn't too broken up about the prospect of building a long-term winner without former head coach Hue Jackson.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said, "From what I hear, Baker Mayfield is not going to exactly miss Hue Jackson" in wake of Jackson's reported firing (h/t Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan).

Rapoport's update comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Browns fired the head coach following a 2-5-1 start to the 2018 season. Jackson won't be the only one Mayfield will be without, as Rapoport reported Cleveland fired offensive coordinator Todd Haley as well.

There is something to be said for maintaining continuity with a young quarterback in the hope of maximizing his talent amid familiar surroundings. However, Jackson was an ugly 3-36-1 since taking over as head coach prior to the 2016 season.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported Mayfield was also part of the consideration in firing Jackson because general manager John Dorsey was worried the young quarterback would be "thrust into the middle" of drama between the head coach and Haley and "pressed for an endorsement of one of the guys."

He won't have to endorse either now following Monday's coaching-staff overhaul.

The Browns haven't made the playoffs since the 2002 season and struggled to build any momentum during Jackson's era. However, there is young talent in place with Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Myles Garrett, among others.

They are in last place in the AFC North and likely on the way to another playoff-less campaign, but they already have two more wins than last season with a tie and two of their losses coming in overtime.

Cleveland appears to be headed in the right direction on the field, and Mayfield's reported lack of remorse concerning Monday's firing suggests he thinks he can lead the Browns back to relevance even without Jackson.