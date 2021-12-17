2022 Draft Prospects Who Can Fill Holes for NFL's Worst Teams

0 of 6

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

While some NFL fans have the luxury of focusing on playoff seeding, many get to turn their attention to the 2022 NFL draft with four weeks left in the regular season.

The calendar turning to December typically means an opening of the floodgates when it comes to mock drafts. That means it's time for fans of the NFL's worst in 2021 to start getting familiar with the top-end prospects in the upcoming draft class.

It's arguably the most interesting draft class we've seen in years, too. As of this writing, only one quarterback really sticks out as a possible top-10 pick in a loaded defensive class. That's always subject to change—and fast—given the nature of the position.

But right now, it's mostly about the defensive prospects for the NFL's six teams that haven't managed to reach the five-win mark. Here's a look at the top prospects whose production, upside and pro outlook seem likeliest to accelerate the rebuilds of the NFL's worst squads the fastest.