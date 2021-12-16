MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Eric Hosmer, Seattle Mariners and Carlos Rodon

1 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs are looking to rebuild following last year's 71-91 campaign. The Cubs could be active in the trade market once it resumes, but they aren't necessarily interested in sacrificing their farm system to make a move.

According to The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma, Chicago is willing to pick up bloated contracts that other teams no longer want. Per Sharma, the Cubs tried to make a deal involving Eric Hosmer with the San Diego Padres before the trade deadline.

"The Cubs attempted such a move over the summer, discussing a deal with the Padres that would've netted Eric Hosmer (and the more than $60 million and three additional years on his contract) and a highly regarded prospect," Sharma wrote.

Hosmer, who batted .269 with 65 RBIs last season, is a solid player but perhaps not worth his $21 million 2022 salary to the San Diego Padres. San Diego is already just under the luxury-tax threshold. Moving Hosmer would give the Padres more financial freedom post-lockout. To take on his contract, Chicago would get a prospect rather than surrendering one.

Chicago is more than $83 million below the threshold and has the financial flexibility to make a deal like this work.

"These types of deals are rare and really difficult to put together. But it's exactly what the Cubs should, and will, try to explore in their current situation. They have the money, they have the roster spots ...and they still want prospects" Sharma wrote.

Expect the Cubs to revisit Hosmer after the lockout and to examine other similar trade scenarios.