1 Player Each NFL Team Should Want to Re-Sign in Free Agency

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reinstated Antonio Brown after he used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, the club may decide to let him walk in free agency next offseason.

After the Buccaneers signed Brown in October 2020, head coach Bruce Arians expressed zero tolerance.

"He screws up one time, he's gone," Arians said to NBC Sports' Peter King.



Because wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin exited Sunday's game with injuries, Arians likely had to soften that stance for this season, but the Buccaneers might not re-sign Brown after his latest misstep at 33 years old.

Though Godwin will miss the remainder of the 2021 campaign with a torn ACL, the Buccaneers can invest in him for the long term. At 25 years old, he's young enough to bounce back gracefully from a significant injury.

Keep in mind, tight end Rob Gronkowski's contract voids at the end of the term. If he chooses to retire again, quarterback Tom Brady may have to rely on his wide receivers more than he did in previous years.

In 2021, Godwin racked up 105-plus receiving yards in five of his 14 games while playing with the franchise tag. One way or another, he's going to see a decent salary bump, and the Buccaneers should make a strong push to retain him. Going into Week 16, he's their leader in catches (98) and receiving yards (1,103) for the season.