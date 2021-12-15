2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Top Available Players

0 of 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Major League Baseball lockout has reached the two-week mark, and free agents are in a holding pattern. There was a flurry of signings just before the work stoppage, though there may have been more behind the spending spree than just locking up players early.

According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, some agents viewed the early surge as a political tactic for the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

"The majority of them believed that the owners front-loaded their big contracts before the lockout to combat the MLBPA's argument about clubs pocketing revenues and being anticompetitive," McDaniel wrote. "These agents believe that teams will go back to being tighter with spending when the CBA is ratified."

If we do see a decrease in spending once the market resumes, players may put more of a focus on factors like fit, management and playoff opportunities. Hefty long-term deals will be harder to come by, though large-market teams that traditionally spend big will likely continue doing so.

It all adds up to what should be an intriguing second act for 2021-22 free agency. Here, you'll find the latest buzz and a few predictions for some of the market's top unsigned stars.