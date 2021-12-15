USC Football Recruiting 2021: Top Commitments Landed, Recruit Predictions

0 of 4

USC has only four commits in its 2022 recruiting class, which is ranked 105th in the nation and last in the Pac-12, per the 247Sports composite team rankings. Of course, a lot has changed for the Trojans over the past few weeks.

Lincoln Riley became USC's new head coach on Nov. 28, opting to leave Oklahoma after spending five strong seasons with the Sooners. Now, he'll hope to lead the Trojans back to success, which includes adding to their lackluster 2022 recruiting class.

The early signing period begins Wednesday, and for 72 hours, high school football recruits will have an opportunity to send in their national letters of intent and make their commitments to college programs official. For some, it's also an opportunity to announce a college decision at a signing ceremony.

With Riley at the helm, USC should start to fare better on the recruiting trail. And the results of that could start to be seen this week.

Here's a look at the 2022 recruits the Trojans have landed so far, followed by some predictions heading into the early signing period.