NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: Latest AFC, NFC Standings and Bracket Scenarios

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Although the NFL playoff picture is starting to take shape, no teams have officially sealed a place in the postseason.

Week 15, however, is destined to change that.

If the right sequence of results happen—and it's sometimes as simple as one victory—as many as four franchises can clinch their respective divisions during the upcoming slate. And at this point of the season, every win is crucial for wild-card hopefuls.

After resetting the overall standings heading into Week 15, we'll look at those clinching scenarios around the NFL.