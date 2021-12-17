Early-Season Report Card Grades for Every NHL Team

0 of 32

John McCreary/Getty Images

The temptation to galaxy brain something like report cards for all 32 NHL teams is tempting. There are multiple ways for an exercise such as this to be approached, and plenty of variables to consider.

For instance, how heavily should we regard offseason expectations when grading out a squad? Should the Anaheim Ducks automatically get an A+ simply because they're outperforming what we thought they'd be over the summer? And on the flip side, should every slow-starting Stanley Cup contender get slapped with a D or F grade?

That doesn't seem in line with the spirit of the ol' report card, however. In school, these are simply a way for parents and guardians to know how their kids have been performing up to the arbitrary cut-off represented by semesters or trimesters. That's it. Expectations aren't—or shouldn't be, at least—considered.

So that's what we're going to do here.

Our line in the sand, then, are games played through December 16. Roughly the middle of the third month of the NHL season. A few weeks past American Thanksgiving, which is generally considered to be the first time it's safe to start looking at which teams are for real and which ones are not.

We'll think about the big picture where it makes sense, but a majority of these grades are going to be made in a vacuum that's looking at 2021-22 only. We are also ditching the pluses and minuses. Plus/minus is a terrible stat, and as such, we're getting rid of them on our grading scale. Solid letter grades only; we're committing here.