B/R NHL Staff Roundtable: 3 Ridiculous Trades That Could Actually Work

The Trade: Sidney Crosby for Max Pacioretty, William Carrier and a first-round draft pick

Why It Seems Ridiculous: Well, come on. It's Sidney Crosby. He's been the face of the Pittsburgh franchise—and arguably the league—since being drafted first overall in 2005 and has rewarded the Penguins with two scoring titles, two MVPs and three Stanley Cups. It'd rattle the city and its hockey establishment to the foundation. But it's new ownership and a new era. So let's rattle away.

Why It Could Actually Work: Though the Penguins are off to a respectable enough start—they were fourth in the Metropolitan Division and 13th in the league heading into Tuesday night—it's no stretch to suggest the championship window is all but closed. Pittsburgh hasn't won a playoff series in any of the last three seasons and hasn't advanced past the second round since hanging its last banner in 2017.

Crosby, though, remains an impact player at age 34, having produced 15 points in his first 15 games this season after scoring 24 goals and adding 38 assists in 55 games in 2020-21. And it's something less than hyperbolic to suggest that, given his staying power as a gold standard among players, he'd be eager to find himself in a situation where a chance at a fourth Cup is something better than a long shot.

Enter the Golden Knights, who've been a contender in each of their four NHL seasons but haven't yet found their way over the hump. The November acquisition of Jack Eichel from Buffalo certainly helped, but there's no guarantee the ex-Sabre will be back to 100 percent by the time the postseason arrives. And even if he is, it's no stretch to suggest adding Crosby would make Vegas a prohibitive favorite.

He'd provide the firepower needed to overcome the likes of Colorado and Minnesota in a powerhouse Western Conference, and having him locked up for three seasons past this one would presumably provide several more opportunities for title runs before he skates off into the desert sunset.

As for the Penguins, adding a still-productive winger in Pacioretty—who's potted 10 goals and 17 points in 10 games—would soften the offensive blow, and the fact that his $7 million annual deal comes off the books after next season provides the new owners a quicker path to rebuilding their salary structure.

Chip in useful depth winger William Carrier to even out the cash and it's a new era for both teams.

