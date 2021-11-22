5 NHL Teams That Need to Blow It Up at the Trade Deadline

1 of 5

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Amid lawsuits and an independent investigation off the ice, the Chicago Blackhawks lurched from the gate by winning five of their first 17 games of this season. While the front office's mishandling of sexual assault allegations from more than a decade ago brought about a change in management, the team's poor performance on the ice could lead to the start of a roster rebuild by the trade deadline.

The Blackhawks showed improvement after replacing Jeremy Colliton as head coach Nov. 7 with Derek King on an interim basis. Perhaps they'll find a way to climb into playoff contention under King's guidance. However, that shouldn't prevent ownership from making a clear-eyed assessment of this team and the need for significant roster changes.

The Blackhawks need to rebuild. They last hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2015. The Hawks missed the playoffs in three of the past four seasons and only made the cut in 2020 because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to employ a one-time-only expanded format that involved a play-in round.

Ownership could prefer to wait until the offseason when a permanent general manager is hired before making big changes. Nevertheless, interim GM Kyle Davidson should be given the green light to start assessing which players no longer fit into the Blackhawks' long-term future and what value they have in this season's trade market.

The most likely to move are pending unrestricted free agents such as goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, defensemen Calvin de Haan and Erik Gustafsson, and forward Ryan Carpenter. Of these, the soon-to-be 37-year-old Fleury will have the most value. While he's had his difficulties this season, he's the reigning Vezina Trophy holder and will draw interest from contenders that seek an experienced playoff starter.

Dylan Strome could also hit the trade block. The 24-year-old center is seeing more playing time under King than he did under Colliton but is logging checking-line duty. He's a restricted free agent, which could help the Blackhawks net a decent return from teams that want a player they can retain beyond this season.

It could be worthwhile to meet with longtime stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews to determine whether they wish to be part of a rebuild. Both are signed through 2022-23 with full no-movement clauses and annual cap hits of $10.5 million. They'd be difficult to move at the trade deadline, but it wouldn't hurt to explore the possibility. The same goes for defenseman Seth Jones before his eight-year contract kicks in this summer.