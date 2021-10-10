The Biggest Winners and Losers from 2021 NHL Preseason

0 of 8

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

And just like that, the 2021-22 NHL season is upon us.

Over the past few months, we've watched contenders try to bolster their Stanley Cup aspirations or scramble to keep their band together. The Tampa Bay Lightning lost their entire third line, for example.

We've seen middling clubs commit to hard rebuilds. We've witnessed stars try to force their way out of unhappy situations.

We all spent hours reading over projected protection lists, wondering which players the Seattle Kraken would get a shot at taking. We wondered how the NHL draft would unfold. Which way the lotto balls would fall, which prospects would rise and so on.

The motion of the offseason naturally creates winners and losers, and that's what we're going to take a look at here.

It's worth noting that some of these assessments will inevitably be wrong by the end of the season. And that's A-OK. It's one of the best things about sports. Nothing is set in stone, and each team and player is, at least to some degree, in control of their own destiny.

Can the Arizona Coyotes simply will their way to the level of the Colorado Avalanche? Of course not. But could the former be better than expected, while the latter is worse? Probably not, but the possibility is always there.

That's what makes this opportunity a fun one. One last chance to look back at what's happened and consider what could be before the puck finally drops Tuesday to open the campaign.