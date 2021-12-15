Big Problems That NFL Contenders Need to Fix Before the Postseason

0 of 7

Don Wright/Associated Press

This year's NFL playoff race is a wacky one. In the AFC, 10 different teams have six, seven or eight wins.

The gap between the league's top teams and its middle class is as close as it's ever been. Outside of a fortunate few, even the division leaders have flaws that could quickly oust them from the title chase. Some problems—such as injuries or a lack of talent at a particular position—aren't correctable. But others are.

We're here to examine the latter group.

Here, we'll look at seven different contenders and the issues they need to address immediately. We'll specifically be looking at teams with at least seven wins and solely at problems that can be corrected through coaching and/or execution.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.