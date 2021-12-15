1 Starter Every NFL Team Must Replace in 2022

0 of 32

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

When 22 different starters take the field each week, every position can't be adequately filled. Weak links emerge, and opponents try to take advantage of them.

No roster is perfect, hence why the NFL's 32 general managers are constantly working to improve their teams through free agency, the draft, trades and the waiver wire.

Constant attention is necessary. Otherwise, a lineup will start to show multiple flaws. It falls on each coaching staff to highlight the strengths of the lineup and try to minimize the weaknesses.

As the 2021 regular winds down, thoughts of next offseason's additions are already flitting through every general manager's mind. A forward-thinking approach allows a GM to know where the team's primary needs will be.

The following starters need to be replaced because of poor play, their contract status or others pushing them out of their current spots.