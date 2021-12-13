Fantasy Football Week 15: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

0 of 4

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Another week in the NFL is almost complete, which means for many fantasy managers, it's time to turn the page to Week 15. This also means that the fantasy playoffs are upon us or already here. Making the right lineup decisions is as critical now as it's been at any point in the season.

While bye weeks are a thing of the past, tough matchups and injuries are still going to lead to some less-than-ideal options. Baltimore Ravens quarterback and fantasy star Lamar Jackson, for example, exited Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle sprain and may undergo an MRI on Monday.

To help sort through these tough decisions, we're here to take an early look at the top players and some waiver-wire targets for Week 15.

All rankings and picks are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.