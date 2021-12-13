Fantasy Football Week 15: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Fantasy Football Week 15: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire AddsDecember 13, 2021
Another week in the NFL is almost complete, which means for many fantasy managers, it's time to turn the page to Week 15. This also means that the fantasy playoffs are upon us or already here. Making the right lineup decisions is as critical now as it's been at any point in the season.
While bye weeks are a thing of the past, tough matchups and injuries are still going to lead to some less-than-ideal options. Baltimore Ravens quarterback and fantasy star Lamar Jackson, for example, exited Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle sprain and may undergo an MRI on Monday.
To help sort through these tough decisions, we're here to take an early look at the top players and some waiver-wire targets for Week 15.
All rankings and picks are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
1. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 305 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT
2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: 210 passing yards, 3 TDs, 30 rushing yards
3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: 270 passing yards, 3 TDs, 10 rushing yards
4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: 190 passing yards, 2 TDs, 50 rushing yards
5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: 260 passing yards, 2 TDs, 20 rushing yards
6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: 250 passing yards, 2 TDs, 20 rushing yards
7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: 260 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 30 rushing yards
8. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: 250 passing yards, 2 TDs
9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: 240 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 30 rushing yards
10. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks: 225 passing yards, 2 TDs, 20 rushing yards
Waiver-Wire Target: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Jackson is the big quarterback injury to watch, though it's worth noting that Buffalo Bills counterpart Josh Allen was spotted in a walking boot after Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"I finished the game on it, so I don’t think it's going to be a big deal," Allen told reporters.
Managers dealing with injuries or streaming at the position should consider Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa. He has been quietly solid the last few weeks and is rostered in only 32 percent of Yahoo leagues and 39 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tagovailoa threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns in Week 13 against the New York Giants. He should have similar numbers in Week 15, as the New York Jets are tied for the 15th-most fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks.
Running Back
1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings: 140 scrimmage yards, 5 receptions, 1 TD
2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys: 110 scrimmage yards, 5 receptions, 1 TD
3. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals: 120 scrimmage yards, 3 receptions, 1 TD
4. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: 100 scrimmage yards, 4 receptions, 1 TD
5. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns: 115 scrimmage yards, 2 receptions, 1 TD
6. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers: 110 scrimmage yards, 7 receptions,
7. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears: 120 scrimmage yards, 5 receptions
8. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: 110 scrimmage yards, 6 receptions
9. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons: 100 scrimmage yards, 6 receptions
10. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team: 110 scrimmage yards, 4 receptions
Waiver-Wire Target: Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is rostered in only 20 percent of Yahoo leagues and 6 percent of ESPN leagues. If you're in need of a playoff streamer or flex option, there's a good chance that he will be available.
It's hard to have been a huge fan of Penny to this point—he's been wildly inconsistent and injury-prone—but he delivered in Week 14. He dominated the Houston Texans to the tune of 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Penny probably won't have the same success in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams, who have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs. However, if Penny is going to be Seattle's lead back for the final month of the regular season, it's worth having him on the roster.
Wide Receiver
1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: 9 receptions, 160 yards, 1 TD
2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers: 8 receptions, 140 yards, 1 TD
3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: 8 receptions, 130 yards, 1 TD
4. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7 receptions, 130 yards, 1 TD
5. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: 7 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD
6. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers: 9 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TO
7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD
8. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers: 3 receptions, 140 yards, 1 TD
9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers: 9 receptions, 140 yards
10. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs: 8 receptions, 140 yards
Waiver-Wire Target: Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Ravens rookie wideout Rashod Bateman had his breakout game of 2021 against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. While he played the majority of the game with quarterback Tyler Huntley instead of Jackson, he still posted the first 100-yard game of his career.
In fact, Bateman seemed to have better chemistry with Huntley, and he was a bigger focal point in the passing game. This makes him a solid play in Week 15 regardless of who is under center for Baltimore.
Week 15 won't bring an ideal matchup for Bateman, as the Green Bay Packers have allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points to opposing wideouts. However, it's worth taking a flier on the Minnesota product all the same.
Bateman is rostered in only 36 percent of Yahoo leagues and 25 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: 8 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: 7 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD
3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders: 8 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD
4. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD
5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: 6 receptions, 85 yards, 1 TD
6. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles: 6 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD
7. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins: 6 receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD
8. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals: 8 receptions, 90 yards
9. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers: 7 receptions, 80 yards
10. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons: 6 receptions, 75 yards
Waiver-Wire Target: Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns
Austin Hooper has not been the solid fantasy streamer with the Browns that he was with the Atlanta Falcons. This is partially because of Cleveland's run-heavy offense and partially down to the presence of fellow tight ends David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.
Njoku and Bryant were both out on Sunday, and Hooper delivered with five catches, 30 yards and a touchdown. Managers will want to watch the statuses of Njoku and Bryant heading into Week 15, but it's worth putting in a claim for Hooper ahead of time.
Hooper is rostered in only 41 percent of Yahoo leagues and 34 percent of ESPN leagues. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing tight ends than the Las Vegas Raiders.
