Exclusive: 'Hangman' Adam Page on Being AEW World Champ, Bryan Danielson, More

2 of 7

For many wrestlers, the idea of professional wrestling means something different. Each competitor has their own idea of what the business should be and how their career should go.

Part of what makes it such a popular form of entertainment is that it appeals to a wide variety of people for different reasons.

"The things that I liked about wrestling might not necessarily be the things that other people like about wrestling, and that's great," Page said. "I think that's what makes it interesting. It makes our show, Dynamite, different. Because we're allowed to be ourselves and kind of put our vision for what wrestling could be, at least for us, out there kind of untethered."

For many years, pro wrestling was relatively similar across promotions. Each company had its own unique feel, but they didn't do much to present the product in different ways.

For Page, he is happy that AEW gives him a chance to play around with different styles and try new things with his character.

"I think, honestly, a lot of times wrestling sucks, it's stupid," he said. "There's one guy and another guy and there's a fight. And it's clear that this is the guy you're supposed to go 'Yeah!' and this is the guy you're supposed to boo, and it's just lame sometimes. And I think a lot of the things that maybe the average person who is not a wrestling fan will make fun of wrestling for, a lot of this wrestling just plays into those things and doesn't try to escape that box.

"I'm glad that I've had the opportunity to just kind of do my own thing and, at least in my own way, feel like I can break out of that mold a bit of what people think wrestling is. It's one of my more favorite things about wrestling. It exists. You know, it doesn't just exist in that two-hour TV slot.

"These wrestlers, they exist out on Twitter and see what they have to say about X, Y, or Z during the day or they have blogs where they have what they feel as real living, breathing characters who exist not just on their show. And I think that's really cool, and in a lot of ways, unique to wrestling."