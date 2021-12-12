Week 14 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

Week 14 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayDecember 12, 2021
Daily fantasy football players have to pivot away from the most reliable lineup strategy in Week 14.
No one can rely on Jonathan Taylor to anchor their roster since the Indianapolis Colts are one of four teams on a bye week.
Austin Ekeler, Alvin Kamara and Joe Mixon should receive the most attention from the running back position with Taylor not playing.
Ekeler and Kamara have two of the most favorable matchups on paper against the New York Giants and New York Jets, respectively. Mixon enters his clash with the San Francisco 49ers on a tremendous scoring streak.
Once you figure out which top-end running back to use, you can look to the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential lineup stack against the Las Vegas Raiders.
There are also a few value plays with a ton of potential that could provide a nice complement to the stars with high DFS salaries, including one tight end in an elevated role against a divisional rival.
Start One of Austin Ekeler, Alvin Kamara and Joe Mixon
The top-end running back list took a hit for Week 14 with Taylor on bye, but there are three fantastic options that could have massive Sundays,
Austin Ekeler takes a four-game scoring streak into his clash with the New York Giants. He has three multi-score games this season and he could be poised for another one with a mismatch favoring the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Giants are starting Mike Glennon and that could skew the time of possession well in favor of the Chargers, who would then be inclined to use a heavy dose of their top runner.
Ekeler has at least 11 carries in each of his last six games and he has five receptions or more in his last three, so he should provide a good amount of points from both facets of the offense.
Alvin Kamara and Joe Mixon are a bit riskier than Ekeler because of the health issues they are dealing with. Kamara is set to play in his first game since November 7 and Mixon is listed as questionable with an illness.
Kamara could be the preferred play over Mixon because he is the only consistent figure in the New Orleans Saints offense.
The Saints are going up against a Jets defense that concedes the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL. A strong first drive could set the tone for a massive day for Kamara.
Mixon found the end zone at least once in every game dating back to Week 4. He produced a pair of scores in a four-game run from Weeks 8-12.
The Cincinnati Bengals running back could also be in for a heavy workload if he is deemed ready to go on Sunday.
You likely can't go wrong with any of these three choices, and it might be wise to pair two of them to get the most points out of the running back position.
Load Up on a Kansas City Lineup Stack
Kansas City is only a month removed from a 41-point onslaught against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Chiefs get their AFC West rival at home on Sunday in a game in which they can create some separation in a crowded divisional race.
Patrick Mahomes produced season highs in completions, passing yards and touchdowns in the Week 10 clash at Allegiant Stadium.
Mahomes threw for 405 yards and five scores. Tyreek Hll and Travis Kelce were both targeted on 10 occasions. Hill scored twice and Kelce eclipsed the 100-yard mark.
A Mahomes-Hill-Kelce lineup stack is expensive in DFS contests, but it could be more than worth the risk because of their success against the Raiders.
If Mahomes goes off again, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson could be used as value plays at wide receiver. Pringle had 46 receiving yards and a score in Week 10 and Robinson caught three of his four targets for 23 yards.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Darrel Williams could be called on at running back as well. Williams tortured the Raiders for 144 total yards in Week 10 when Edwards-Helaire was out.
Kansas City may try to exploit is mismatch with its pass-catching running backs against Las Vegas' linebackers one more time.
The Chiefs have an abundance of DFS potential on Sunday no matter which way you break down their matchup, so it is worth going after some type of lineup stack with them.
Look to Austin Hooper as Value Play
Do not let Austin Hooper's blank receiving-yard line from Week 12 fool you.
The Cleveland Browns tight end should have an increased role in the offense against the Baltimore Ravens with David Njoku on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Baker Mayfield targeted his three tight ends on 11 occasions two weeks ago. Harrison Bryant had 50 receiving yards, Njoku scored a touchdown and Hooper did not catch one of his three targets.
Hooper should have at least four or five targets against a Baltimore defense that gives up the fourth-most receiving yards to tight ends.
Before Week 12, Hooper caught multiple passes in five straight games even with Njoku on the field.
Cleveland does not have a consistent passing-game option at wide receiver outside of Jarvis Landry, so Mayfield could pivot toward his tight ends and running backs to beat the Ravens.
If the Browns follow a similar strategy as Week 12, Hooper should play a decent role and end up as one of the top value plays on the Sunday slate.