Week 14 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

The top-end running back list took a hit for Week 14 with Taylor on bye, but there are three fantastic options that could have massive Sundays,

Austin Ekeler takes a four-game scoring streak into his clash with the New York Giants. He has three multi-score games this season and he could be poised for another one with a mismatch favoring the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Giants are starting Mike Glennon and that could skew the time of possession well in favor of the Chargers, who would then be inclined to use a heavy dose of their top runner.

Ekeler has at least 11 carries in each of his last six games and he has five receptions or more in his last three, so he should provide a good amount of points from both facets of the offense.

Alvin Kamara and Joe Mixon are a bit riskier than Ekeler because of the health issues they are dealing with. Kamara is set to play in his first game since November 7 and Mixon is listed as questionable with an illness.

Kamara could be the preferred play over Mixon because he is the only consistent figure in the New Orleans Saints offense.

The Saints are going up against a Jets defense that concedes the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL. A strong first drive could set the tone for a massive day for Kamara.

Mixon found the end zone at least once in every game dating back to Week 4. He produced a pair of scores in a four-game run from Weeks 8-12.

The Cincinnati Bengals running back could also be in for a heavy workload if he is deemed ready to go on Sunday.

You likely can't go wrong with any of these three choices, and it might be wise to pair two of them to get the most points out of the running back position.