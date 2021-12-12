MLB Free Agency 2021: Rumors, Predictions for Kris Bryant, Carlos Correa & More

2 of 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Shortstop Carlos Correa is another notable name without a home, despite an early run at his position. Fellow shortstop Corey Seager recently agreed to a 10-year, $325 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

According to Mark Berman of KRIV Fox 26, Houston offered Correa a five-year, $160 million deal last month. Correa obviously decided against signing it.

However, Correa's decision to enter free agency could be costly. His market, it seems, is hurt by a lower back injury that some teams aren't getting a chance to evaluate.

"What teams are being told was is that they could only access that information if they made a significant offer," ESPN's Buster Olney told ESPN 97.5 in Houston.

Correa made it known that he is willing to join a rebuilding ball club, so his eventual decision may center around his contract rather than his title chances. Presumably, he is looking for a longer/bigger offer than the one Houston made.

On his podcast, Heyman (h/t Blake Harris of SB Nation) stated that he believes it will between Houston and the Los Angeles Dodgers for Correa post-lockout. One advantage for the Astros is that they know the ins and outs of Correa's injury and have a significant offer on the table. Los Angeles may be among the clubs that don't want to take a long-term gamble on a player with injury concerns.

"The problem he faces is that few clubs are willing to pay one player $300 million or more," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote.

Prediction: Correa re-signs with Houston.