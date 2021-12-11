MLB Free Agents Who Would Be Foolish to Change Teams in 2022

0 of 8

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Before the Major League Baseball work stoppage, with team owners and player union representatives posturing like politicians, free-agency developments were happening at a breakneck pace.

The top pitcher on the market, Max Scherzer, agreed to a deal that will make him the oldest baseball player to sign a contract worth more than $100 million.

The Texas Rangers agreed to pay both Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

To say the least, it was entertaining to watch all of the movement while it lasted.

For this exercise, we'll take a look at players who should stay put. There is nothing quite like home cooking, whether it be a history or a performance at a particular ballpark or a circumstance allowing a player to succeed there.