NBA Teams That Need a Trade to Save Their Seasons

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are open to dealing just about anyone on their roster, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz. Though the team provided some push-back to the initial report, Indiana has done nothing to altogether dismiss the possibility.

Really, it doesn't matter which way the Pacers lean. If they're interested in rebuilding, they need to capitalize on the value of players, such as Caris LeVert or Myles Turner, who may not fit the bigger picture. If they're intent on righting the ship this season, then they still need to shake things up, most likely by finding a higher-end point-of-attack scorer and streamlining, if not breaking up, the Turner-Domantas Sabonis fit.

Of course, the recent report protects the Pacers against full-on inclusion. This season is no longer as mission-critical if they're already eyeing the future. They have the talent on paper to dream bigger than 13th in the East—they're top 10 in net rating outside garbage time for crying out loud—but this presupposes they're irreversibly committed to winning now.

Philadelphia 76ers

Demanding the Sixers make a big-time trade is tough. Joel Embiid, among others, has missed a bunch of time, and they're pummeling opponents during his minutes on the floor. They're much better than middling at full strength.

Except, well, they're never going to be at full strength if Ben Simmons isn't playing for them. And while trading him now will likely entail accepting a fraction of what they could've received for him in previous years, spending even a season of Embiid's prime outside the championship-contention clique borders on malpractice.

Philly might understand this sentiment, as it has reportedly accelerated Simmons trade negotiations, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. But the team's limited sample with Embiid, Simmons' declining market value and not much alternative salary filler caps the urgency at which it should operate. For now, at least.

Sacramento Kings

Expectations in Sacramento continue to be at war with those on the outside.

The Kings clearly think they're above play-in dalliances—otherwise they wouldn't have fired Luke Walton fewer than 20 games into the season. But the roster doesn't exactly scream "We're much better than this!" as currently constructed. They are, in fact, closer to an organization that should be turning over tear-it-down rocks than desperately prowling the blockbuster market.