Predicting Scapegoats for NFL's Struggling Teams in 2021

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Fans hate to see their teams struggle, and NFL coaches, executives and franchise owners know it. This is why they often play the blame game when things aren't going according to plan. We're likely to see at least a few head coaches fired at the end of the season, and a few coaches are going to pass the proverbial buck.

We've already seen some buck-passing with the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers, who fired offensive coordinators Jason Garrett and Joe Brady, respectively, in-season. Giants head coach Joe Judge and Panthers head coach Matt Rhule can now point to those changes as reasons why they deserve another season. Whether the strategy works is another story.

Who are teams likely to blame once the 2021 season is complete? That's what we're going to examine here. Below, you'll find nine other teams who are failing to meet expectations or who have been flat-out bad and the player or coach most likely to get the blame. Factors will vary from team to team, but underachievement will be a constant theme here.

These are your likely scapegoats for the 2021 season.