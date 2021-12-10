MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Amid Lockout

1 of 3

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reported the Mets wrapped up their first round of interviews for its manager position by interviewing Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough.

McCullough turned down an early-career opportunity to play for the Seattle Mariners in 1998, opting instead to play college ball at Eastern Carolina. He would go on to be drafted (a second time) by Cleveland but would spend his days playing developmental ball before being hired as Toronto's minor league manager, where he compiled a winning record.

He joined the Dodgers organization in 2015 and was named first base coach in 2021.

McCullough is a young prospect of a managerial candidate, the complete opposite of someone like Buck Showalter, who has also been interviewed by the Mets and is the favorite to win the job. The former Orioles skipper left the team "pretty impressed" following his interview, per the New York Post's Mike Puma.

McCullough's lack of experience as a manager in the bigs likely hurts the likelihood of him getting the job. The Mets have spent record amounts of money this offseason and want to win now. They don't have time to hire an unproven commodity and let him find his footing in the role.

The first base coach may one day get his shot at running a team, but for now, this feels like a club just doing its due diligence in the search for the guy who will lead it for the foreseeable future.