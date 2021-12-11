Ranking the 8 Best NFL Teams Tom Brady Has Played for

0 of 8

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Despite what it seems like sometimes, Tom Brady has never done it alone.

Throughout his legendary career, a few elite offensive players and several high-ranking defenses have complemented the Hall of Fame-bound quarterback.

Without question, Brady has elevated many rosters and deserves credit for that. Still, the New England Patriots successfully built around him for nearly two decades. And when he left the Pats, Brady hand-picked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a reason.

This ranking is subjective, but it considers the team's overall performance. While playoff results are naturally influential, that final outcome in the postseason doesn't tell the whole story.