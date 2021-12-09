NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: Latest AFC, NFC Standings and Bracket Scenarios

2 of 3

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Bye: No. 1 New England Patriots (9-4)

No. 2 Tennessee Titans (8-4) vs. No. 7 Buffalo Bills (7-5)

No. 3 Baltimore Ravens (8-4) vs. No. 6 Cincinnati Bengals (7-5)

No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)

The Patriots have the longest active winning streak in the NFL, as they've notched seven consecutive victories. And not only have they moved to the top of the AFC East, but they're also the current No. 1 seed in the AFC.

It's still a tight battle for the top spot, though, with the Titans, Ravens and Chiefs all only a half-game back of the Pats. But not all of those teams are trending in the same direction.

Baltimore is 3-3 over the past seven weeks, and it had a tough 20-19 loss at Pittsburgh this past week. The Ravens also have a difficult final stretch, with their final five games coming against the Browns, Packers, Bengals, Rams and Steelers.

Tennessee has lost two straight games and will be looking to get back on track coming out of its Week 13 bye. However, its offense remains shorthanded without star running back Derrick Henry and top wide receiver A.J. Brown, so it will need to find ways to excel without them.

Kansas City has overcome a slow start to reel off five consecutive wins and move to the top of the AFC West. The Chiefs are playing much better and may continue to move up the standings in the near future.

The Chargers, Bengals and Bills are all 7-5, and while they're all currently in a wild-card spot, none of them are out of their respective division races. Buffalo got off to a hot start, but it has fallen down the standings after losing four of its past seven games.

The Steelers (6-5-1) and Colts (7-6) both won this past week and are the first teams outside of the playoff spots. The Raiders, Browns and Broncos are all 6-6 and not too far back, while the Dolphins have won five straight games to improve to 6-7.

No AFC team has clinched a playoff berth yet, and that won't change in Week 14. But the only team in the conference eliminated from postseason contention is the Texans (2-10).