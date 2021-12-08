Ranking CM Punk and the 10 Best WWE and AEW Debuts in 2021

0 of 12

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The WWE and All Elite Wrestling landscapes changed dramatically in 2021, with so many talented performers becoming free agents and others joining the SmackDown and Raw rosters from NXT.

The return of live crowds made a lot of these moments much more meaningful than they might have been without them. The sheer excitement in the arena that accompanied most of this year's debuts simply can't be replicated.

Even those who debuted without a crowd in attendance still managed to shine and leave their mark wherever they wound up. A successful first impression in any promotion can lead to big things for that individual, regardless of whether they're a newcomer or a seasoned veteran.

Not everyone can be so fortunate, though, as evidenced by Karrion Kross' badly butchered arrival on Raw over the summer. He never managed to recover from that and was later released from the company all together within a matter of months.

This year also saw several familiar faces wrestle for the first time, most notably Omos at WrestleMania 37 and Sting at Revolution 2021. Since both men had already appeared on WWE and AEW programming prior to January 1 (as well as the returning Finn Balor and Austin Theory), they won't be included in this list ranking the best WWE and AEW debuts of 2021.

These were the stars who made the biggest impact upon arrival.