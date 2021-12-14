WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 14

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The December 14 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 was far more than it looked to be on the surface, starting with some major moments and matches for key rising stars.

The Rebel Heart of NXT is gone. Johnny Gargano advised that his future was uncertain with the real possibility he would never return. Grayson Waller made sure he did not walk out under his own power. The brash young star had much to answer for this week.

Bron Breakker has called out Tommaso Ciampa for a rematch. However, it was another champion that answered his challenge first. Roderick Strong demanded a big money match, and Malcolm Bivens obliged.

Two fierce rivalries would reach a new level of tension as Cameron Grimes battled Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred match and Cora Jade looked to gain some revenge against Dakota Kai.

Joe Gacy promised to finally let his monster loose with the in-ring debut of Harland. After getting in Tony D'Angelo's face, Andre Chase talked his way into a match against the undefeated upstart.

Much was set up last week for this show, but it was even more important what this NXT 2.0 episode would set up for the future of the brand.